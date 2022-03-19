Fast bowling lapses under scrutiny after SA’s shock defeat to Bangladesh | Sport

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma admitted their bowling and batting allow them to down in Friday’s 38-run loss to Bangladesh within the first ODI at SuperSport Park.

The quick bowlers battled to adapt to situations after Bavuma had received the toss and selected to discipline first.

South Africa must win the second ODI on Sunday on the Wanderers to remain alive within the rubber and get ICC World Cup ODI Super League factors.

In the aftermath of their 38-run defeat towards Bangladesh within the first ODI on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa’s quick bowlers got here underneath sharp scrutiny.

In conceding 314/7 of their 50 overs, SA’s pacers went for 252 in 40 overs whereas taking 5 wickets. That meant there wasn’t any management exerted, particularly within the final 19 overs the place they conceded 171 runs.

Only Keshav Maharaj, who barring one over the place Litton Das went after him, maintained management all through his spell.

The lax efficiency of SA’s sooner bowlers was juxtaposed with that of Bangladesh’s, with Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, who took 5/133 of their 28 overs.

That left the remaining 5 wickets to be mopped up by Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/61) and Mahmudullah (1/24).

Bavuma, who was certainly one of Shoriful’s two wickets, stated they managed the early elements of the sport, however the lack of breakthroughs handed the sport to Bangladesh.

“In the first 10 to 15 overs, I felt that we were in control, but we weren’t taking wickets,” Bavuma stated.

“It was always going to make it tough for us and they always had an in-batter who could take the risk when needed.

“It labored of their favour.”

With the Shakib Al Hasan-led assault where he was ably assisted by Yasir Ali allowing their bowlers to have more than defendable target, the spotlight turned to the batters.

Rassie van der Dussen’s 86 and David Miller’s 79 kept SA marginally in the hunt. That those scores came from a position of 36/3 meant there was too much to do.

Janneman Malan (4) had a rare failure, but Kyle Verreynne (21) may be forgiven after being shoehorned into an unusual opening role.

Aiden Markram’s (0) inability to get going in ODIs continued unabated with only one score of 40-plus in his last 12 matches.

Bavuma, who made 31, also said the batters need some introspection after their false starts hampered their run-chase.

“If there is a dialog that should happen with the bowlers, it should additionally happen with the batters,” Bavuma said.

“In the final 20 overs, I feel they obtained 180 within the final 20 overs, so that they all the time had that momentum once they bowled, so their conversations had been round that when it comes to how we may have accomplished issues a bit higher.”