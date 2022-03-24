Fast runs put WA on top against Vics

Western Australia have scored fast runs to take a robust lead at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield match in opposition to Victoria in Perth.

The hosts are 4-241, having added 122 runs in Thursday’s morning session whereas dropping simply two wickets for an total lead of 127.

WA misplaced Shaun Marsh early when he nicked off to Will Sutherland for 18, however nightwatchman Matthew Kelly and Hilton Cartwright added 63 runs.

Kelly finally fell for 41 off 51 balls, caught at deep mid-wicket, however Cartwright pushed on to deliver up a powerful half-century.

Cartwright stays unbeaten on 60, whereas 17-year-old first-class debutant Teague Wyllie is on 15.

Victoria proved no match for the WA bowlers on day one once they have been skittled for 114.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers dwelling delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

But the Vics look set for the Sheffield Shield closing, given no different aspect has secured a bonus level within the closing spherical of matches earlier than the decider.