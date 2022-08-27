Fatal Ferntree Gully crash moments after police eye speeding car

A feminine passenger is useless after a three-vehicle collision in Ferntree Gully on Saturday evening moments after police say they noticed one of many vehicles dashing.

Victoria Police mentioned one in all its Highway Patrol items noticed a silver car dashing simply after 5.30pm on Ferntree Gully Road and tried to drag it over.

The silver car allegedly sped away from the police, drove by means of pink lights and collided with two different vehicles.

A feminine passenger within the silver car died on the scene and the male driver was below police guard in hospital with non-life-threatening accidents on Saturday evening.

A toddler in one of many different vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents and the male driver of that automotive was not injured.