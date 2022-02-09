Fate of abducted Syrian child allegedly tortured by kidnappers remains unknown

The destiny of a Syrian baby kidnapped final 12 months stays unknown regardless of the household’s willingness to pay the hefty ransom, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Fawwaz Qutayfan was kidnapped on November 2 in Syria’s Daraa province, which the Syrian military recaptured in 2018, whereas he was heading to highschool along with his sister.

According to the Observatory, masked males on a bike kidnapped him and demanded a ransom from his household for his launch.

A video seen by the Observatory on February 4 reportedly reveals Qutayfan pleading his kidnappers to cease beating him. The kidnappers had despatched the video to Qutayfan’s household to strain them to pay the ransom.

“For God’s sake, do not beat me,” Qutayfan tearfully pleads within the video as males strike him with what seems to be a belt and a rope.

Qutayfan’s uncle reportedly advised the information web site Sham FM that the abductors initially demanded a ransom value 700 million Syrian liras ($210,000), however later accepted to lower it to 400 million Syrian liras ($120,000), including that the household offered the whole lot it owns.

In a cellphone name with Al Arabiya’s correspondent, Qutayfan’s uncle stated that regardless of promoting the whole lot they personal, it was nonetheless not sufficient.

“The family sold everything, land, property and gold, but it was still short on money to pay the entire ransom,” he advised Al Arabiya’s correspondent, including that the Qutayfan clan helped the household and picked up the remainder of the quantity wanted.

According to the Observatory’s sources, the abductors had despatched a number of movies to Qutayfan’s household through which Qutayfan implored them to save lots of him.

Although the household managed to safe the ransom cash, the abductors haven’t communicated with them but, though they’d given them till Wednesday to pay it, based on the Observatory’s sources.

The kidnappers had additionally threatened to chop off Qutayfan’s fingers in the event that they don’t obtain the ransom by the deadline, the Observatory’s sources revealed.

The Observatory reported on Tuesday that Qutayfan’s household was ready for the abductors to speak with them to switch the ransom, including that the gang might worry that the Syrian regime’s safety forces, which intervened after the case garnered the general public’s attentions, will hint it if they convey with the kid’s household.

Russian-backed navy forces from the Fifth Legion and a few Syrian regime forces arrived on the city of Ibtta in Daraa and surrounded it after receiving data that the gang was holding the kid there, the Observatory stated.

Qutayfan’s ordeal has attracted the general public’s consideration with many taking to social media platforms utilizing the hashtag #SaveFawwaz to voice their sympathy and pray for his security.

