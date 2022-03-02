Father and his two kids found dead in pool

A father and his two kids have been discovered lifeless in a swimming pool in Florida after happening their each day swim.

Jean Wisly ‘Wes’ Fontus, his five-year-old daughter Emmie and son Tyler, two, all died in Florida final Thursday, The US Sun stories.

They are all understood to have been discovered by the kids’s mum and Fontus’ spouse Anne Marie Dolce.

Police mentioned they had been known as to the house in Hollywood shortly after 3:30pm.

It is just not clear how all three died however police are reported to be investigating the incident as an accident.

Dolce mentioned she had been previous photos of her household since their demise.

“It does make me smile at the same time, but the reality of the situation is really heavy and hard,” she instructed Local10.

A GoFundMe for the household had raised greater than $27,000 ($A 37,100).

It reads: “After breakfast, playtime and lunch, like any other day, Wes, Emmie and Tyler went for their last swim together in the family’s pool.

“We imagine that they played in the pool, Emmie and Tyler climbing onto and splashing water at dad as always.

“At some point, something happened that caused that fun time to come to a sudden end.

“We may never know how, and we will surely never understand why, but we are comforted in knowing that Dad, Emmie, and Tyler are together in Heaven in the loving hands of God.”

