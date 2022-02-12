Father and two daughters found dead in Ventura County home died of COVID-19

A father and his two grownup daughters who have been discovered lifeless of their house in December died of COVID-19, the Ventura County medical expert’s workplace confirmed Friday evening.

The main reason behind dying for Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, was COVID-19, based on the medical expert’s workplace.

Diane and Susan every had weight problems listed as secondary causes, and Philip had hypertension, atherosclerotic heart problems and power kidney illness listed, based on the medical expert’s workplace.

The three were found Dec. 16 at their house within the 5200 block of Evanwood Avenue in Oak Park, within the southeast a part of the county, Cmdr. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated the following day.

A relative who had not heard from the daddy and his daughters made the invention, Buschow stated.

There have been no indicators of compelled entry into the house or apparent indicators of trauma to the three individuals, the commander stated.