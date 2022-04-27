Father catches ball at a baseball game while feeding milk to his baby. Watch

Parenting prepares you for multitasking it appears as mother and father must juggle so many obligations whereas taking care of their child. Like this video of a father who managed to catch a ball at a baseball sport whereas feeding a bottle of milk to his child. The video was posted on Twitter by the baseball staff Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday and it’s got multiple million views to this point. The father’s expertise will certainly go away you impressed.

While it’s nothing new to see followers catch balls whereas sitting within the stands, the best way this man caught the ball whereas feeding his child impressed folks as social media customers dubbed him “dad of the year”. The video exhibits a foul ball going into the stand towards the spectators. The ball goes excessive into the air and one other spectator sitting in a row in entrance tries to catch it, nevertheless, the person who’s feeding his child who’s strapped to his chest, a bottle of milk catches it nonchalantly. The man’s spouse sitting subsequent to him additionally appears actually impressed. The commentators additionally appear thrilled by the person as they are saying “nice job while feeding the baby, holds the bottle no spillage, baby in perfect bliss and a souvenir”. They describe it as sensational.

“Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby… just dad things,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“Dad of the Year,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Sign him up! You just know he’s able to bat. Dude didn’t flinch! Convinces me he can do anything!” posted one other. “This will be a cool video for that kid to look back on when he/she grows up too. Kid just kept on drinking, dad just kept on feeding. No big deal,” one other consumer commented.

In an interview with the couple, the mom of the newborn revealed that she was watching balls all sport and was afraid if one may hit her son however she was simply mighty impressed together with her husband and mentioned it’s the coolest factor ever.

Watch the interview under:

What do you concentrate on this distinctive catch by a father whereas feeding his child?