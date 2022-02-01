Father of Chumpy’s widow passes away in fresh heartbreak

The widow of Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has revealed her father handed away following a prolonged battle with mind most cancers.

The widow of Australian snowboard world champion Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has revealed her father handed away aged 68 final week following a prolonged battle with mind most cancers.

On Monday, Ellidy Pullin shared the heartbreaking information together with her 152,000 Instagram followers alongside a slideshow of pictures of her father Pete Vlug.

He had been identified with terminal mind most cancers in 2020.

“Rest in Paradise Dadda,” she captioned the publish.

“You lit up our entire lives! We’d always turn to you for a laugh if ever we were down. As kids you’d cheer us up by handing us your phonebook and letting us prank call everyone in it.

“Every Saturday was surf safari day and we’d sing The Beach Boys en route to Freshie beach at the top of our lungs out the windows, begging for red lights so that the drive could take longer. Everything with you was so fun. You taught us to never grow up or take life too seriously!

“You’re our Tarzan, the strongest guy ever! You smashed your prognosis and whenever we would get upset watching you deteriorated you’d say, ‘Don’t worry, be happy’.

“We love you forever Dad!”

“Chumpy” Pullin, who carried the flag for Australia on the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, drowned in July 2020 aged 32 whereas spearfishing at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast, believed to have been the results of a shallow water blackout.

Amid the unimaginable grief, Ellidy revealed in early 2021 — lower than 12 months after his loss of life — she was pregnant with the Winter Olympian’s child via a miracle process.

Ellidy defined her being pregnant had been the results of her and Pullin attempting to conceive via IVF therapy the identical month he died.

In August, she instructed Vogue Australia the conception was the results of a snap sperm retrieval operation within the hours following his loss of life.

In October final yr, Ellidy introduced to her Instagram followers that she had given birth to a healthy baby, 16 months after Pullin’s tragic loss of life.

Later that yr, Ellidy shared a photograph of Pete together with her toddler daughter Minnie Alex in a hospital mattress.

She spoke about her father’s devastating prognosis of stage 4 glioblastoma on her Darling, Shine! podcast.

“(It) is basically the most aggressive cancer and stage four is the final phase,” Ellidy stated in October 2021.

“They said to us – this was last September – that dad would probably make it to Christmas and not too much longer but it’s been a year and he’s absolutely amazing, his mindset is just incredible.”

Speaking on her podcast final yr, Ellidy said seeing other young fathers with their children is a constant, painful reminder Pullin will tragically miss out on fatherhood.

“My grief is for Chump, he’s missing out on being a dad. I see dads with their babies knowing how good he would have been,” she instructed the podcast.

“Every day I’m going to the seaside and I see guys strolling alongside the seaside with their chicks and the man is carrying the infant within the provider on his chest and the woman’s obtained the canine.

“When I see a dad with a child it f***ing kills me, and I’m so comfortable for that particular person, it’s not a pity celebration right here.’’