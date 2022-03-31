Father of the House farewells parliament

The longest-serving present member of the House of Representatives has delivered his farewell speech to parliament.

Kevin Andrews – first elected to the Victorian seat of Menzies in 1991 – stated he entered politics three many years in the past to make a distinction.

“It was a concern that government was not acknowledging and responding adequately to the needs of families, particularly those with children, that motivated me to stand for election in the first place,” the Liberal MP stated in his valedictory speech on Thursday.

Mr Andrews served as a cupboard minister within the Howard and Abbott governments and is called the Father of the House for having the longest steady service of all sitting MPs.

He referenced his time as minister within the aged care, immigration and defence portfolios as having made a distinction.

But Mr Andrews stated Australia faces vital challenges domestically and geopolitically that have to be addressed.

The COVID pandemic revealed “fault lines” throughout the Federation construction, he stated.

“I encourage all who sit in this parliament in the next session to begin the long conversation about the constitutional and other arrangements that will best ensure (Australia) remains … one people with one destiny,” he stated.

Mr Andrews additionally referred to as on his parliamentary colleagues to have interaction extra with members of different parliaments within the Indo-Pacific.

“The security of our region is in greater peril today than it has been for generations,” he stated.

“Not since World War II – some 80 years ago – have we had to contemplate, defending Australia, but we do.

“We should stand economically, strategically and militarily with these nations and states – nevertheless imperfect – that search to uphold the dignity and the liberty of the person, and towards totalitarian regimes.”