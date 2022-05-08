Father, Son Dead After Crash Sends Car Into Nipmuc Pond In Mendon

MENDON (CBS) — A father and his son had been killed in a automotive crash in Mendon on Friday evening. It occurred round 10:30 p.m. off Route 16.

One automotive ended up within the water of the Nipmuc Pond and the occupants of that automotive died, in keeping with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Massachusetts State Police mentioned the crash concerned a automotive and a truck that was carrying different autos.

The power from the crash launched one automotive by the car parking zone of Alacente Restaurant and Lounge and into the water.

On Saturday, the restaurant remained closed. Neighbors say that this a part of Route 16 might be very harmful at instances.

“It’s just a tragedy. It was chaotic because of what was going on, but the first responders did a fantastic job,” neighbor Ed Shea mentioned.

Liz Pinard and Calvin Crocker had been on their manner house Friday evening after they stumbled on the scene.

“They were all over by the edge of the lake and they were cutting through the fence. Sadly, they pulled out two bodies,” Pinard mentioned.

Neighbors say they wish to see morning signage on the street and for drivers to decelerate.

“Two folks didn’t come home last night and it must be frightening for their families and very sad,” Crocker mentioned.

The names of the victims haven’t been launched presently.