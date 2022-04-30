Father surprises son with the news of his graduation. Watch

A video showcasing an interplay between a son and his graduating father has received hearts on Instagram. There is an opportunity that the video shared on the Instagram web page Good News Movement will go away you cheerful too.

The video opens to indicate the son sitting on a chair and reaching for a field saved beneath a desk. He is seen sporting a t-shirt with photos of the cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star portraying shocked reactions.

Once he picks the field, he takes out a cap and a robe. Initially, he offers a confused look after which involves know that they belong to his father who went again to school and is graduating quickly. Though shocked at first, the son quickly shows an enormous smile and hugs his father.

The video is posted with a caption that explains the state of affairs intimately. “Father surprises his son with the news that he’s graduating college. Son did not know his dad had gone back to college to finish his degree. Dad’s cap and gown were in the box and his son’s reaction is everything,” it reads.

Take a take a look at the healthful video:

The video, since being posted about 14 hours in the past, has gathered over 72,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous love-filed feedback. Some additionally pointed how his response matches with the characters on his t-shirt.

“Love to see this interaction. He’s so proud. Dad and son looking like brothers,” wrote an Instagram person. “His reaction matches his shirt. Love to see it!! God bless this family,” posted one other. “Love this. Congratulations to you! Such a milestone,” shared a 3rd. “How he matches his shirt’s expression for a minute!” commented a fourth. “Patrick and SpongeBob were just as shook, he couldn’t have worn a better shirt. Congratulations to him!” expressed a fifth.

