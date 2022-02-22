Faulty landing gear forces BA flight from East London to Joburg to make an emergency landing | News24

A British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg was pressured to make an emergency touchdown.

One of the 111 passengers on the flight was Oscar Mabuyane.

Dramatic footage on social media exhibits terrified passengers praying loudly and crying contained in the flight.

A British Airways (BA) flight from East London to Johannesburg, with 111 passengers on board, needed to make an emergency touchdown on the Eastern Cape airport as a result of a defective touchdown gear.

The flight had been airborne for a couple of minutes and had not even left the East London airspace when a call was made to divert again to King Phalo Airport after 09:00 on Sunday.

Passengers had been accommodated on one other flight, whereas others determined to postpone their journeys and rebooked tickets for one more date.

Dramatic footage from contained in the flight, exhibiting traumatised passengers crying and praying loudly, has been doing the rounds on social media.

READ | Joburg to Mthatha flight turned away for arriving 10 minutes after closing time – report

British Airways spokesperson Stephen Forbes stated the touchdown gear of flight BA6252 didn’t retract.

“Our highly-trained crew made the decision to divert back to East London after experiencing a technical problem. The landing gear failed to retract,” stated Forbes.

“On the aircraft’s return to the airport, the British Airways (operated by Comair) manager on duty at King Phalo Airport and her team met the 111 passengers who were onboard.

“We had been in a position to re-accommodate passengers on a later flight on Sunday. Some passengers opted to have their flight tickets rebooked for one more date. The security of our clients and crew is at all times our precedence.”

Also aboard the flight was Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was seated in the first-class section.

Mabuyane relived the traumatic experience during an interview with News24 on Monday.

“It was a nervous second to be in that state of affairs, realizing when you’re up there, every thing is feasible, coming down unceremoniously,” stated Mabuyane.

While he revealed the state of affairs pressured him to reschedule his assembly in Johannesburg, he praised the British Airways crew for getting them down safely.

ALSO READ | Thieves steal well-known Eastern Cape pilot’s flying licence, gold wings out of his car

“Yes, we had been all inconvenienced by the state of affairs past all people’s management and I am unable to blame BA, slightly thank them for prioritising the security of their passengers. I commend how the captain and cabin crew professionally dealt with the state of affairs and communicated properly to settle all people’s nerves,” said Mabuyane.

British Airways in South Africa has recently been attacked on social media by passengers accusing the airline of bad service.

On Sunday, sports presenter Robert Marawa tweeted that British Airways was “probably the most ineffective airline”.

Marawa later explained that the airline was always late and unapologetic.

On Friday, senior government official Mphumzi Zuzile complained on the British Airways Facebook page that things were stolen from his bag.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.