Favourable breezes make wind Spain’s main electricity source

“We are on suitable ground here,” mentioned Joaquin Garcia Latorre, mission director at Enel Green Power Espana, pointing to gigantic masts erected on the heights of the tiny northeastern village of Villar de los Navarros.

The Spanish-Italian agency picked this spot, which is properly uncovered to the wind, to arrange a 180-megawatt wind farm, one of many nation’s largest. Dubbed Tico Wind, its 43 wind generators began producing energy in November, mentioned Latorre whereas employees round him tended to the generators, that are over 100 metres (328 ft) excessive.

“There are between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of wind here per year,” he added.

The wind farm will have the ability to produce 471 gigawatt hours per yr — sufficient to fulfill the calls for of 148,000 households — after it turns into totally operational in a month.

These forms of tasks have popped up throughout Spain lately, making it Europe’s second-biggest wind energy producer after Germany for put in capability and the world’s fifth largest.

Wind energy grew to become the primary supply of electrical energy manufacturing in Spain final yr, accounting for 23 %, forward of nuclear (21 %) and gasoline (17 %), in keeping with nationwide grid operator REE.

The sector “benefits from a favourable situation” though “brakes” stay on its growth, comparable to a dependency on authorities auctions, mentioned Francisco Valverde Sanchez, renewables specialist at electrical energy consultants Menta Energia.

Investor curiosity

Following a increase within the 2000s because of beneficiant public monetary help, the sector suffered a sudden halt when subsidies had been slashed in 2013 throughout Spain’s financial disaster.

It has since charged forward. Spain, which has a complete of 1,265 wind farms, had an put in wind energy capability of 28.1 gigawatts in 2021, up from 23.4 gigawatts in 2018, in keeping with business group AEE.

With giant swathes of sparsely populated land, a beneficial authorized framework and leading edge wind turbine makers, Spain is among the most “interesting” markets for wind energy traders, mentioned AEE director common Juan Virgilio Marquez.

Spain is residence to a number of sector heavyweights comparable to Iberdrola and Naturgay, making it a prime exporter of wind energy tools.

“This explains the dynamism of the sector,” mentioned Marquez.

Investor curiosity has even come from exterior of the power sector. In November Spain’s Amancio Ortega, the founding father of quick vogue big Zara and one of many world’s richest males, injected 245 million euros ($268 million) in a wind farm within the northeastern area of Aragon.

Energy ‘breadbasket’

Spain in 2020 pledged to generate 74 % of its electrical energy from renewable sources by 2030, up from 47 %.

To meet this goal, Spain is relying on the event of offshore wind energy, a sector that’s in its infancy.

But since Spain has 1000’s of kilometres of shoreline, offshore wind has numerous room to develop.

“This is an ambitious goal,” mentioned Valverde Sanchez, arguing that authorities paperwork round wind farm tasks have to be lowered for it to be met.

Nearly 600 wind energy tasks are at present below examine by the federal government, in keeping with AEE.

As a part of its plan to reply to the financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Spain has pledged to hurry up the approval of wind energy tasks of lower than 75 megawatts.

“Our country had enough natural resources to become Europe’s leading producer and exporter of renewable energy,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez mentioned Wednesday, including this could possibly be key to assist the European Union meet its aim of “energy independence”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Brussels has declared a mission to chop the EU’s Russian gasoline imports by two thirds this yr and to finish using Russian gasoline by 2027. Spain “could become the energy ‘breadbasket’ of Europe,” mentioned Virgilio Marquez.