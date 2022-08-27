Sports
Fazalhaq Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to assist Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets within the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 match on Saturday.
Afghanistan elected to discipline and bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105, a complete their batsmen overhauled in 10.1 overs in Dubai.
Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, placed on 83 runs for the opening wicket to construct on the dominance began by the bowlers.
Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made a thumping begin to their marketing campaign within the six-nation match that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.
Farooqi, a left-arm fast, stood out for Afghanistan after he struck with successive deliveries within the first over of the innings to ship Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka trudging again to the pavilion for 2 and nought.
Naveen-ul-Haq then despatched again Pathum Nissanka caught behind after the batsman reviewed the on-field name and the third-umpire upheld the choice regardless of no seen spike on the ultra-edge, leaving the batsman and dressing room surprised.
At that time Sri Lanka had been scuffling with simply 5 runs on the board and three wickets down within the opening two overs.
Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) tried to hit again with a flurry of boundaries in a 20-run sixth over earlier than spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke the 44-run stand.
Wickets saved tumbling with the thirteenth over offering two run outs, together with the top of Rajapaksa whereas trying a second run.
Chamika Karunaratne made 31 to take the staff complete previous 100 earlier than being bowled by Farooqi.
Afghanistan openers got here out all weapons blazing as Gurbaz smashed three fours and 4 sixes in his 18-ball blitz earlier than falling to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Zazai saved up the assault with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 15 earlier than being run out, to carry alive the Afghan supporters and silence the Sri Lankan crowd.
India meet Pakistan in a hotly-anticipated Group A conflict on Sunday on the similar venue.
