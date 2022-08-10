FBI Agents Searched Through Melania’s Clothes During Mar-a-Lago Raid 

FBI brokers reportedly searched by way of former first woman Melania Trump’s wardrobe throughout Monday’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump household’s residence in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump introduced the FBI raided his dwelling in a press release issued Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

In addition to looking by way of Trump’s workplace, FBI brokers additionally combed by way of Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

As the New York Post reported:

FBI brokers scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent a number of hours combing by way of Donald Trump’s personal workplace, breaking open his secure and rifling by way of drawers after they raided the previous First Family’s Mar-a-Lago dwelling in Florida Monday morning.

However, the search warrant was reportedly restricted to discovering presidential information in addition to proof of categorized info being saved at Mar-a-Lago, the Post reported.

The FBI raid of the 128-room, 62,500-square foot property lasted over 9 hours, as brokers reportedly arrived at 9:00 a.m. and didn’t depart till after 6:30 p.m.

The raid was carried out by greater than 30 plain garments FBI brokers from a Florida and Washington area workplace, in keeping with the Post.

The brokers searched Trump’s locked basement storage room, the place they confiscated 15 cardboard bins of White House supplies that reportedly contained Trump-era White House mementos, together with letters from former President Barack Obama and North Korean chief Kim Jong Un.

The FBI brokers have been reportedly “arrogant,” in keeping with one eyewitness, they usually advised Trump representatives, “We have full access to everything. We can go everywhere.”

Additionally, the brokers refused to permit Trump’s attorneys contained in the property to chill off. Instead, they have been left in a car parking zone outdoors the residence.

The Trump household was not at Mar-a-Lago through the FBI raid.

