FBI arrests Doc Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame

“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked right into a South Carolina jail by the FBI Friday night

Antle, 62, was jailed in a North Myrtle Beach detention focus on 5:40 p.m., and no costs towards him had been listed, according to government records. TMZ reported that the arrest was associated to cash laundering.

Antle — who was featured as a rival of Joe Exotic within the hit Netflix docuseries — owns Myrtle Beach Safari.

In latest years, he was charged with multiple felonies for trafficking and abusing unique animals. Activists cheered his newest arrest in an announcement to The Post.

“We applaud the Dept. of Justice and FBI for arresting Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle, a longtime scoundrel engaged in the egregious and inhumane trade of dangerous big cats,” stated Marty Irby, government director of Animal Wellness Action.

“Irresponsible breeding, inhumane dwelling circumstances, and public exploitation is a significant issue within the U.S., and caging these wild animals additionally presents a risk to human well being and security.

No costs have been issued for Bhagavan “Doc” Antle. National Geographic/Muck Media

Joe Exotic is at the moment serving a 21-year jail sentence for plotting to kill his arch-nemesis Carole Baskin. Netflix US/AFP through Getty Images

A comply with up Netflix documentary collection “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” alleged that Antle had intercourse with minors, abused girls and defrauded a wildlife charity.

Antle told WBTW-TV in December that each one the allegations had been “absolutely false.”