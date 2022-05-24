FBI counts 61 ‘active shooter’ incidents last year, up 52 percent from 2020

The US skilled 61 “active shooter” incidents final yr, up sharply within the sheer variety of assaults, casualties and geographic distribution from 2021 and the very best tally in over 20 years, the FBI reported on Monday.

The 2021 whole, unfold over 30 states, was 52 p.c greater than 2020 and about double every of the three earlier years, in accordance with the FBI. The company defines an lively shooter as somebody engaged in killing or trying to kill folks in a public area in seemingly random style.

Commercial companies accounted for simply over half of all such incidents final yr, which additionally was notable for an rising development of “roving active shooters” opening fireplace in a number of areas, as was the case with a gunman who attacked a number of Atlanta-area day spas, the FBI mentioned.

Last yr’s active-shooter carnage left 103 folks useless and 140 wounded, the report mentioned. By distinction, the FBI counted 40 active-shooter assaults in 19 states that killed 38 folks and wounded 126 in 2020, a yr that coincided with the peak of restrictions on social and financial life as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Comparisons with current years are closely skewed by information from 2017, the yr a gunman opened fireplace on an outside music pageant in Las Vegas from a high-rise resort window, killing 56 folks and wounding a whole lot extra in a single incident.

The Las Vegas assault alone helped push 2017’s annual casualty toll – 143 killed and 591 wounded – to report highs although there have been solely 31 lively capturing incidents that yr, about half the quantity in 2021.

As excessive as final yr’s demise toll was, it ranks as solely the seventh deadliest yr in lively capturing incidents courting again to 2000, the primary yr for which FBI figures can be found. Still, it marks the most important variety of such assaults on report, exceeding solely the 40 recorded in 2020.

California, regardless of having a few of the nation’s hardest gun legal guidelines, accounted for extra lively shooter incidents than another state final yr, six out of 61, adopted by Texas and Georgia with 5 every, in accordance with the report.

The single deadliest incident of 2021 was the mass capturing on the Kings Soopers Grocery Store in Boulder, Colorado, during which 10 victims perished. Eight had been killed and 7 wounded at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

The FBI famous that its lively shooter report doesn’t embody all gun violence and even all mass shootings, which the federal government defines as at the very least killings in a single incident.

Excluded from the info had been gang- or drug-related acts of violence, incidents outlined strictly as home disputes, remoted hostage conditions or crossfire from different legal acts, the FBI mentioned.

