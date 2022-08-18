FBI finds dozens of possible human-trafficking victims in California

Dozens of potential victims of human trafficking, together with some youngsters, had been present in California throughout a two-week, nationwide FBI operation, the company mentioned.

Operation Cross Country XII was held over the primary two weeks of August and located greater than 200 potential victims, the FBI mentioned in a information launch. The operation included the participation of native legislation enforcement and state companies.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland within the launch.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Division reported that 9 potential human-trafficking victims, together with 5 youngsters, had been discovered, whereas the San Francisco Division discovered three grownup victims and arrested three trafficking suspects. The San Diego Division discovered 17 victims, the company mentioned.

The Sacramento Division didn’t present totals.

Nationwide, 141 grownup victims and 84 minor victims had been discovered, and greater than 80 trafficking suspects had been recognized or arrested. Additionally, 37 different youngsters who had been reported lacking had been discovered throughout the course of the operation, although they weren’t believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The FBI reported that the typical age of victims was 15½, with the youngest being 11 years outdated.

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray mentioned within the launch. “Unfortunately, such crimes — against both adults and children — are far more common than most people realize.”