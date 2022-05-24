FBI uncovers ISIS plot to assassinate former US President George W. Bush

The FBI has uncovered a plot by an ISIS member to kill former US President George W. Bush, in keeping with a report printed on Tuesday.

US authorities tracked the alleged ISIS member through WhatsApp, and he was reportedly based mostly in Columbus, Ohio.

His plot to kill Bush was engineered as a result of he blames the previous president for killing Iraqis and “breaking apart the country after the 2003 US military invasion,” Forbes.com reported.

He entered the US in 2020 and was making use of for asylum.

But undercover FBI brokers communicated with the plot organizer and finally delivered a cellphone that was being tracked. “As part of its surveillance of the alleged plotters, the FBI recently received permission to acquire mobile location information from AT&T,” Forbes reported. “It had already used what’s known as a ‘pen register’ on the WhatsApp account believed to belong to the chief suspect, helping them determine how often the account was used, what numbers it was contacting and whether or not it was active.”

Al Arabiya English has reached out to the US Justice Department for remark.

Throughout the operation, the FBI discovered that the alleged ISIS member was a member of Baath and ISIS discussion groups on WhatsApp messenger. “In one other dialog with an informant, the suspect claimed to have ‘been in recent communications with a friend in Qatar who was a former minister in Iraq under Saddam Hussein who had access to large quantities of money and was messaging him over WhatsApp, the FBI said.”

Last November, the operative traveled to Dallas, Texas, to record footage around Bush’s residence. He additionally tried to recruit different extremists through smuggling routes by means of the Mexican border.

Forbes quoted the chief of employees for the Office of George W. Bush, saying the previous president “has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities.”

Also, within the report, the ISIS operative had one other goal: a former Iraqi basic he believes resides within the US underneath an alias.

A former Iraqi pilot for Saddam Hussein, based mostly in Qatar till not too long ago dying, was the group’s chief plotting the assassination of Bush, Forbes reported.

The suspect additionally mentioned that he had helped smuggle two people into the US related to the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Forbes mentioned he charged every Hezbollah operative $50,000, citing an FBI report.

“Also, in the FBI court filing, the alleged plotter claimed to be a member of ‘the resistance’ and had killed many Americans in Iraq between 2003 and 2006, packing vehicles with explosives and detonating them when US soldiers were near,” Forbes reported.

