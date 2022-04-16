FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Breath Test

(CNN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to the primary COVID-19 take a look at that spots chemical compounds related to the coronavirus in breath, the company mentioned Thursday.

The FDA mentioned the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which is concerning the dimension of a chunk of carry-on baggage, can be utilized in medical places of work and cell testing websites. It can provide ends in lower than three minutes.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect 5 compounds related to SARS-CoV-2 an infection.

A examine of the InspectIR Breathalyzer discovered that it precisely recognized greater than 91% of optimistic samples and practically 100% of adverse samples. Similar sensitivity was present in one other examine that centered on the Omicron coronavirus variant. However, a optimistic consequence ought to be confirmed with a PCR take a look at, the FDA mentioned.

“It’s another tool, and the FDA announcement suggests it’s reasonably accurate and a relatively user-friendly tool,” Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, a board-certified anatomic and medical pathologist, mentioned Friday.

“It waits to be seen how widely this will be adopted,” Volk mentioned. “That could rely on how expensive it is.”

In an e-mail to CNN on Friday, InspectIR Systems mentioned it’s not releasing the value of the machine or when it is going to be obtainable.

The company’s authorization “is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, mentioned in a press release. “The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency.”

