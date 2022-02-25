FDI Equity Inflows Drop 16% During April-December 2021: Data

FDI fairness inflows into India drop 16 per cent to $43.17 billion throughout Apr-Dec, 2021

New Delhi:

Foreign direct funding (FDI) fairness inflows into India contracted by 16 per cent to $43.17 billion in the course of the April-December 2021 interval, based on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The inflows had stood at $51.47 billion in the course of the corresponding interval of the earlier yr.

The complete FDI inflows (which incorporates fairness inflows, reinvested earnings and different capital) aggregated at $60.34 billion in the course of the 9 months of the present fiscal yr as towards $67.5 billion throughout the identical interval a yr in the past.

The fairness inflows within the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2021) additionally declined to $12 billion as towards $21.46 billion within the corresponding interval of 2020, the information confirmed.

The complete FDI inflows fell to $17.94 billion in the course of the third quarter towards %26.16 billion within the year-ago interval.

During April-December 2021, Singapore was on the high with $11.7 billion value of investments. It was adopted by the US ($7.52 billion), Mauritius ($6.58 billion), Cayman Islands ($2.74 billion), Netherlands ($2.66 billion) and UK ($1.44 billion).

The pc software program and {hardware} sector attracted the best inflows of $10.25 billion in the course of the 9 months of this fiscal. It was adopted by the auto trade ($5.96 billion), companies sector ($5.35 billion), development (infrastructure) actions ($1.6 billion) and pharma ($1.2 billion), the information confirmed.