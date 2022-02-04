FDNY: 2 Homes Catch Fire After Explosion In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion induced two houses to catch fireplace Friday morning in Brooklyn, the FDNY mentioned.

The two-alarm fireplace is on Bay thirty fifth Street close to Benson Avenue within the Bath Beach neighborhood.

There was no instant phrase from officers on accidents or what induced the explosion.

A neighbor informed CBS2 he had lately smelled fuel within the space.

This is breaking information. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.