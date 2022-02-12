FDNY captain busted in steroid, ecstasy seizure: State Police

An FDNY captain “on the chief’s list for promotion” was arrested for allegedly receiving shipments of steroids and ecstasy mailed to his upstate residence, The Post has discovered.

Muhammad S. Iftikhar, 43, assigned to Engine Co. 282 in Borough Park, Brooklyn, was collared Feb. 8 following the execution of a search warrant at his Goshen residence by state Troopers, Homeland Security and US Postal Inspection Service investigators, officers mentioned.

Probers seized over 50 grams of anabolic steroids, and over 20 grams of ecstasy, or MDMA, the State Police said.

“It was a six-month investigation,” mentioned Trooper spokesman Beau Duffy. He wouldn’t elaborate on the scope of the probe or what sparked it.

The FDNY hit Iftikhar with a 30-day suspension with out pay, in line with an inside division order obtained by The Post.

The FDNY veteran was promoted to lieutenant in July 2013, and have become a captain in 2018, public information present. Iftikhar’s total pay last year was $218,000, in line with seethroughny.

Iftikhar supervises an engine firm that has made headlines earlier than.

In November 2017, the son of a convicted terrorist was assigned to Engine Co. 282, which serves a largely Orthodox Jewish neighborhood. The rookie firefighter was the eldest son of a person convicted in 2005 of “soliciting crimes of violence” and conspiring to homicide Jews.

Iftikhar was in line for larger issues.

“This guy is on a chief’s list for promotion,” mentioned an insider. He is eligible for promotion to battalion chief, and is No. 120 of 194 candidates on the checklist.

Iftikhar was slapped with felony felony possession of a managed substance — hallucinogenic substance with intent to promote, authorities mentioned. Iftikhar was arraigned on the courtroom in Goshen launched on his personal recognizance.

Maria Younis, 39, was additionally arrested on the residence, in line with the State Police. She was issued a ticket for seventh diploma felony possession of a managed substance.

Homeland Security and US Postal investigators declined remark.