Fearless Sakshi Malik wins first international gold in almost 5 years in Almaty | More sports News – Times of India

Sakshi MALIK 🇮🇳 Pins her strategy to the highest of the rostrum! 🔥🥇#WrestleAlmaty https://t.co/eDHiPWDekp — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) 1654268603000

ALMATY: Sakshi Malik ‘s struggles have been nowhere to be seen as a fearless and aggressive Rio Olympics bronze medallist grabbed her first worldwide gold medal in nearly 5 years on the UWW Ranking Series occasion right here on Friday.India’s Mansi and Divya Kakran too earned prime of the rostrum finishes.But the day belonged to Sakshi, who has been struggling until the latest CWG trials.

She was persistently dropping to younger Sonam Malik within the 62kg class and even missed qualification for the Tokyo Games however appeared utterly reworked on Friday as she fought her bouts with large confidence.

She started with a win by technical superiority towards Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova and adopted that up with one other massive 9-3 win over Uzbekistan’s Rushana Abdirasulova.

As Mongolia’s Tserenchimed Sukhee forfeited her semifinal, Sakshi entered the ultimate, the place she pinned Kuznetsova whereas main 7-4, beating the house wrestler for a second time within the day.

Sakshi stood out together with her double leg assaults and agility, hardly giving respiratory tempo to her opponents. Even when her rival received a problem to take 5-3 lead, Sakshi was not perturbed and received in an emphatic style.

The final time she received a gold was in 2017 Commonwealth Championship whilst she received two bronze medals on the Asian Championships in 2020 and 2022.

Also profitable the gold was Mansi (57kg), who received her closing bout 3-0 towards Kazakshtan’s Emma Tissina, who hardly made a transfer. Mansi acquired push out factors as largely the 2 wresters have been concerned in standing wrestling.

Divya received two of her bouts by ‘fall’ — towards Mongolia’s Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan and Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgeldinova — however misplaced the ultimate bout 10-14 to Mongolia’s Bolortungalag Zorigt within the four-wrestler 68kg class.

Zorigt additionally completed with two wins and a defeat (towards Delgermaa) however since Divya had extra convincing outcomes, she was declared winner.

India now have received 4 medals with Greco Roman wrestler Neeraj profitable a bronze in 63kg class on Thursday.