Fears for Mariupol defenders after surrender to Russia

Concerns grew on Wednesday for the welfare of greater than 250 Ukrainian fighters who surrendered to Russian forces on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after weeks of determined resistance.

The give up introduced an finish to probably the most devastating siege of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and allowed President Vladimir Putin to assert a uncommon victory in his faltering marketing campaign, which many army analysts say has stalled.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Buses left the steelworks late on Monday in a convoy escorted by Russian armoured automobiles. Five arrived within the Russian-held city of Novoazovsk, the place Moscow mentioned wounded fighters could be handled.

Seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters from the Azovstal garrison arrived at a newly reopened jail within the Russian-controlled city of Olenivka close to Donetsk, a Reuters

witness mentioned.

Russia mentioned at the least 256 Ukrainian fighters had “laid down their arms and surrendered”, together with 51 severely wounded. Ukraine mentioned 264 troopers, together with 53 wounded, had left.

Russian protection ministry video confirmed fighters leaving the plant, some carried on stretchers, others with fingers as much as be searched by Russian troops.

There have been some ladies aboard at the least one of many buses in Olenivka, Reuters video confirmed.

While each side spoke of a deal underneath which all Ukrainian troops would abandon the steelworks, many particulars weren’t but public, together with what number of fighters nonetheless remained inside, and whether or not any type of prisoner swap had been agreed.

The Kremlin mentioned Putin had personally assured the prisoners could be handled in keeping with worldwide requirements, and Ukrainian officers mentioned they may very well be exchanged for Russian

captives.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned Kyiv aimed to rearrange a prisoner swap for the wounded as soon as their situation stabilized.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky mentioned there had been no deal, tweeting: “I didn’t know English has so many ways to express a single message: the #Azovnazis have unconditionally surrendered.”

TASS information company reported a Russian committee deliberate to query the troopers, lots of them members of the Azov Battalion, as a part of an investigation into what Moscow calls “Ukrainian regime crimes”.

High-profile Russian lawmakers spoke out in opposition to any prisoner swap. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s decrease home, mentioned: “Nazi criminals should not be exchanged.”

Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, one in every of Russia’s negotiators in talks with Ukraine, known as the evacuated combatants “animals in human form” and mentioned they need to be executed.

Formed in 2014 as an excessive right-wing volunteer militia to struggle Russian-backed separatists, the Azov Regiment denies being fascist or neo-Nazi. Ukraine says it has been reformed and built-in into the National Guard.

Natalia, the spouse of a sailor amongst these holed up within the plant, informed Reuters she hoped “there will be an honest exchange”. But she was nonetheless apprehensive: “What Russia is doing now is inhumane.”

Battle for Donbas

The denouement of the battle for Mariupol, which got here to represent Ukrainian resistance, is Russia’s greatest victory because it launched what it calls a “special military operation” to “denazify? the country on Feb. 24.

It gives Moscow control of the Azov Sea coast and an unbroken stretch of eastern and southern Ukraine. But the port lies in ruins, and Ukraine believes tens of thousands of people were killed under months of Russian bombardment.

On the diplomatic front, US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications, the White House said.

The Nordic countries are optimistic they can overcome objections from Turkey over jointing the 30-nation alliance.

Russia’s offensive in the east, meanwhile, appeared to be making little progress, although the Kremlin says all its objectives will be reached.

Around a third of the Donbas was held by Russia-backed separatists before the invasion. Moscow now controls around 90% of Luhansk region, but it has failed to make major inroads towards the key cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk in order to extend control over the entire Donbas.

Ukrainian forces have advanced at their fastest pace for more than a month, driving Russian forces out of the area around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukraine says its forces had reached the Russian border, 40 km (25 miles) north of Kharkiv. They have also pushed at least as far as the Siverskiy Donets river 40 km to the east, wherethey could threaten Russian supply lines.

Putin may have to decide whether to send more troops and hardware to replenish his weakened invasion force as an influx of Western weapons, including scores of US and Canadian M777 howitzers that have longer range than their Russian equivalents, bolsters Ukraine’s combat power, analysts said.

“Time is definitely working against the Russians … The Ukrainians are getting stronger almost every day,” mentioned Neil Melvin of the RUSI think-tank in London.

Read extra:

Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal

Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender

Last defenders of Mariupol: What is Ukraine’s Azov Regiment?