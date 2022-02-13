Fears for talk show host: ‘Incapacited person’

Ailing speak present host Wendy Williams is an “incapacitated person” who wants a guardianship to regulate her funds, it has been claimed.

Wendy Williams is an “incapacitated person” who wants a guardianship, her financial institution claimed this week.

Wells Fargo despatched a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a listening to to find out whether or not Williams, who has not hosted her daytime speak present since July 2021 on account of ongoing health issues, wants knowledgeable to intervene in her affairs.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” lawyer David H. Pikus wrote on behalf of the financial institution within the letter, which Page Six obtained.

“It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Stream extra leisure information stay & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

The transfer got here after Williams’ lawyer Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition final Friday claiming Wells Fargo had “for more than two weeks” denied the TV host, 57, entry to her “accounts, assets and statements” after her former monetary adviser Lori Schiller alleged Williams was “of unsound mind.”

McCaw stated in courtroom paperwork obtained by us that Williams had fired Schiller as her adviser on account of alleged “malfeasance” involving her accounts in addition to “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.” However, the lawyer acknowledged Williams “continues to rely on Schiller’s advisement.”

Pikus argued in a separate letter despatched to the decide Wednesday that Wells Fargo “has strong reason to believe” Williams is a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” He requested to maintain the case “under seal” to “preserve the confidential nature.”

Pikus claimed Schiller had “recently witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” in regards to the folks round her. He wrote that “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well … share these concerns.”

But McCaw wrote in response to Wednesday’s letter that Williams “denies that she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

McCaw has requested a short lived restraining order towards Wells Fargo to restrain the financial institution “from freezing [Williams’] accounts and interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.”

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo stated in an announcement to Page Six, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial wellbeing of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

Williams has largely stayed out of the highlight in latest months whereas a revolving door of visitor hosts maintain The Wendy Williams Show on the air. Page Six confirmed Wednesday that Sherri Shepherd is set to regularly host the collection starting in September.

Williams, who has been open about her struggles with Graves’ disease and addiction, made a uncommon public look in November when she instructed a photographer in Miami that she was “doing fabulous” regardless of an onslaught of experiences about her well being.

Williams’ rep had no remark. Page Six has additionally reached out to Schiller.

The US Sun was first to report the information.

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission.