Fears grow over Russian interference in Italy’s election

Italian politicians have expressed concern about the potential of Russian “interference” in subsequent month’s parliamentary elections.

Comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev have sparked controversy and fear forward of the vote on 25 September.

On Thursday, Medvedev referred to as on European residents to “punish” their “stupid” governments for opposing Moscow, amid the conflict in Ukraine.

“We would like to see European citizens not only outraged at the actions of their governments … but to hold them to account and punish them for their obvious stupidity,” he wrote on Telegram.

“Take action, European neighbours. Don’t remain silent. Demand accountability,” he added.

Italy — led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi — has to date supported Ukraine unreservedly because the begin invasion, offering arms and humanitarian support.

But the nation’s stance might change if the extra pro-Russian right-wing coalition wins the elections.

Medvedev’s feedback had been slammed by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who warned of “Russian government interference in the elections”.

Democratic Party Enrico Letta additionally acknowledged that Moscow is attempting to “change the position of Italian foreign policy, which since the beginning has been very clear alongside the EU and NATO”.

“We must reconfirm this choice, it is clear that the election on 25 September will also be about this,” Letta added, criticising right-wing events for remaining silent.

The former Italian prime minister additionally referred to as on the far-right League to abolish a 2017 agreement it signed with the United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin.

League chief Matteo Salvini had thought-about travelling to Moscow after the beginning of the Russian invasion earlier than cancelling plans.

He defended himself on Friday, stating that he had “not been to Russia for years” and that “Russia does not have the slightest influence on the Italian elections”.