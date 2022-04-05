Fears over more civilian massacres as Russian troops retreat north

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing “war crimes” after the our bodies of lots of of civilians and mass graves have been found in Bucha, simply outdoors of Kyiv.

Dead our bodies discovered on the road appeared to indicate indicators of torture and close-range gunshot wounds.

The surprising photos got here to gentle following the withdrawal of Russian forces from areas surrounding the Ukrainian capital.

Authorities say they’ve discovered greater than 400 our bodies. Moscow “categorically denies” duty for the killings however says it should launch an official examination based mostly on what it calls Ukrainian “disinformation”. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha as we speak and denounced the homicide of civilians.

“In the houses, in the apartments…many corpses remain”, Sergii Nykyforov, Ukraine’s presidential spokesperson instructed Euronews after his go to with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the liberated city on Monday.

The extent of the carnage in Bucha remains to be unknown as efforts to clear the city of Russian explosives are ongoing. “Bucha is not safe yet because teams of national police, military – they’re searching for bombs, they’re searching for explosive materials, they’re searching for other dangerous objects”, Nykyforov instructed Euronews.

There are additionally fears that, as Russian troops retreat in the direction of the Belarus border, comparable massacres might happen in different cities on the way in which. “There are some other towns and cities that are further from Kyiv to the north and we are afraid that there, we’ll find something similar”, stated Zelenskyy’s spokesperson.

There has been widespread condemnation of the photographs which have emerged from Bucha — which have been described as horrifying.

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez says the footage exhibits “signs of possible genocide”, whereas French President Emmanuel Macron referred to as for harsher sanctions in response to the killings.

President Biden stated what’s taking place in Bucha is outrageous.