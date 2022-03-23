Fears Russia could use chemical weapons grow as ground offensive slows

On Monday, US President Joe Biden introduced that there are “clear signs” Russia is contemplating the usage of chemical and organic weapons in Ukraine.

With the Russian invasion encountering fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters, Washington says desperation might push President Putin to resort to drastic techniques.

“The battle lines for Russia are apparently frozen” Samuel Ramani, Associate Fellow on the Royal United Services Institute informed Euronews.

The Russian advance in Ukraine seems to have stalled on three key fronts.

“It doesn’t seem as if (Russian troops) are making the kind of progress, either in the offensive to capture Kyiv – which is vital for any regime change mission, or in terms of subduing key targets in eastern Ukraine, like Odessa or Mariupol, or in western Ukraine where they’ve expanded the war to Lviv”, stated Ramani.

As progress slows on the bottom, Russia is popping to precision and hypersonic aerial weapons to get rid of key Ukrainian navy infrastructure. Ramani warns that this “opens the door for other non-ground forms of attack, like chemical and biological weapons”.

“I think a chemical attack… is probably the most plausible because it’s also the most deniable. And it also fits in with Russia’s modus operandi in the past”.

Chemical weapons had been used through the Soviet-Afghan battle between 1979-1989, and in Syria in 2013.

Moscow claims that its chemical weapons shops have been destroyed. But President Putin’s forces might goal current chemical vegetation.

“It could simply do something like bomb a federal chemical factory, like its shelling in Sumy over the weekend, and that would make it look like… Ukraine (is) having a chemical leak – but it’s actually Russia carrying out an attack”.