Federal Agriculture Minister granted new veto powers

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud will quickly have the ability of veto to cease native forest regeneration initiatives that might have an “adverse impact” on agricultural manufacturing or regional communities.

The new powers, which take impact on April 8, will apply to Emissions Reduction Fund native forest regeneration initiatives protecting greater than 15 hectares or greater than one-third of a farm.

Such initiatives would additionally must report on their compliance with State, Territory and native authorities necessities for managing pests and weeds.

Mr Littleproud stated it was vital to make sure carbon farming remained a internet constructive for agriculture, and that the advantages “stay in the hands of rural communities”.

“We want carbon farming projects to benefit Australian agriculture and regional communities, to reward farmers for good environmental stewardship, and provide drought resilient income that is spent in town,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, what we’ve seen instead in some cases are projects that negatively impact the neighbours and the town.

“We don’t want to see entire farms locked up, becoming havens for weeds and feral animals as families leave the land.”

The minister would solely have the ability to veto proposed new initiatives or expansions of current initiatives.

Mr Littleproud stated he would nonetheless assist “well-planned projects that involve the farmer and manage the land”.

“But I will not hesitate to act to protect community and agricultural interests over corporates and passive investors,” he stated.

Federal Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor stated the brand new rules have been an vital safeguard for rural and regional communities.

Camera Icon Federal Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor. Credit: Unknown / Supplied

“As the Emissions Reduction Fund continues to grow, it’s important that we get the balance right between managing land, storing carbon and ensuring the ERF has a positive impact on agricultural production,” he stated.

“Carbon service providers and project proponents have an important role to play in safeguarding the ERF’s licence to operate.

“The higher the standard industry sets, the more confidence the Government and regional communities can have in this scheme.”

Mr Taylor stated the Government was dedicated to making sure farmers retained management over their properties and had freedom to participate in ERF actions.