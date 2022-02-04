Federal authorities charge former UCLA lecturer with making violent threats

Federal prosecutors have charged a former UCLA lecturer with making legal threats throughout state traces in reference to a video he despatched college students and school referencing a mass taking pictures, which in flip prompted a campus shutdown.

Matthew Harris, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court in Denver, in response to the U.S. lawyer’s workplace. The prices had been filed earlier this week however had been solely made public Thursday.

Harris was apprehended Tuesday in Boulder, Colo., by a police SWAT workforce after a three-hour standoff at his condominium constructing, authorities mentioned. His arrest got here after he despatched the video by e-mail to members of UCLA’s philosophy division.

Included with the video was an 803-page manifesto written by Harris with greater than 7,500 references to “kill,” in response to an FBI particular agent’s affidavit.

“Burn and attack Boulder outside by the university,” the manifesto mentioned. “Hunt them where they work … Kill their children at freshman orientation. Shoot them at the opening weekend, Bombs at middle schools, no threats, Shot gun columbine university slaying, Kill the board of trustees at every university.”

“The level of violence we saw in the manifesto was obviously alarming,” mentioned Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “It was very violent and it was very disturbing.”

Within hours of his arrest, Harris was turned over to federal authorities.

His arrest was the end result of greater than a yr of incidents that noticed Harris pose an escalated menace to his colleagues and college students, authorities mentioned.

In her affidavit, FBI particular agent Stephanie Benitez mentioned Harris knowledgeable his mom in emails in January 2021 of his plan to shoot a UC Irvine professor with an MP5 submachine gun “for giving me schizophrenia.” He graphically described taking pictures the professor within the head.

Then in March, he knowledgeable his mom that he deliberate to shoot himself, then requested when UC Irvine was reopening, in response to the affidavit. His mom didn’t inform legislation enforcement officers in regards to the threatening emails on the time, in response to the doc.

Harris was let go by UCLA final yr following quite a few complaints about his weird conduct as a postdoctoral fellow in philosophy. In 20 emails to varied feminine college students in his analysis group, he despatched hyperlinks to YouTube movies with titles reminiscent of “Training Little Girls” and “Beat a Feminist Unconscious.”

The University of California later received a everlasting restraining order towards him after he threatened to kill the UC Irvine professor, in response to courtroom paperwork.

On Sunday, Harris despatched an e-mail simply earlier than 1 a.m. to a few of his former UCLA college students, replete with racist slurs towards Jewish and East Asian folks.

“The videos depicted Harris speaking, playing instruments, and describing plans to harm others,” in response to an affidavit for his arrest, which mentioned the movies additionally confirmed footage from the 2017 Las Vegas mass taking pictures and from the 2003 movie “Zero Day,” which was impressed by the Columbine High School taking pictures.

Harris’ YouTube channel contained greater than 300 movies, the vast majority of which had been uploaded Monday. By midnight, the channel displayed a message saying that the account had been terminated.

In April 2021, Harris’ mom warned the UC Irvine professor he had threatened to kill and knowledgeable UCLA college in regards to the threats, sharing the emails, in response to the FBI agent affidavit. She informed a UCLA official she had not seen her son for 5 years till he turned up at her North Carolina house that month and that their relationship within the two earlier years had deteriorated as a result of threats he made, in response to the affidavit.

In May, UCLA and the college system obtained a gun violence prevention order that prevented Harris from proudly owning or shopping for a firearm. They additionally received a everlasting restraining order stopping him from contacting or going close to the UC Irvine professor.

In the emails, Harris in contrast himself to the shooter who massacred 26 folks, most of them youngsters, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 and Christopher Dorner, a former LAPD officer who killed 4 folks and wounded three in a collection of Southern California shootings in 2013.

The UC Irvine professor he threatened first met Harris at one other college in 2013, in response to courtroom paperwork. Harris reached out to her once more for profession recommendation in September 2020, however after more and more aggressive emails, the professor started to concern for her security and requested him to cease contacting her in March, in response to the paperwork.

Within days of studying of the threats, UCLA police working with the FBI received his mom to have Harris involuntary dedicated for a month in North Carolina, in response to an affidavit.

But when UCLA realized on May 12 that he had been launched from the psychological well being facility and was flying again to Los Angeles, a UCLA police sergeant received a gun violence restraining order towards Harris stopping him from carrying or shopping for a firearm.

In a courtroom submitting the subsequent day for a separate restraining order, a UCLA lawyer famous that Harris had “steadily escalated from reported incidents of conduct with students involving graphic materials of a sexual and violent nature which resulting in him being placed on investigatory leave … to now outright death threats to petitioner’s employee.”

In June, L.A. Superior Court Judge David Swift issued a three-year restraining order towards Harris.

Prior to Harris’ arrest this week, Boulder police mentioned they made contact with him in October however didn’t elaborate on the encounter.

His mom informed an FBI particular agent she realized that he had moved to Colorado someday in the summertime of 2021. In an affidavit, the agent mentioned Harris obtained a Colorado driving license in November and tried to purchase a .38-caliber handgun on the Silver Bullet Shooting Range, declaring he had not been admitted to a psychological well being establishment. He was unable to purchase the gun due to the California restraining order.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore mentioned the LAPD grew to become conscious Monday evening of “online media posts involving YouTube videos and a manifesto” from a former UCLA lecturer, indicating that he was “potentially planning for a mass violence or shooting event at UCLA.”

The chief mentioned the division’s psychological analysis unit had had contact with the person within the spring of 2021 however didn’t elaborate.