Federal election 2022 LIVE updates: Voters head to the polls as battle between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese set to go down to the wire

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will start their ultimate days of campaigning in Melbourne earlier than voting in Sydney, because the leaders bid to win last-ditch votes forward of the shut of polls on Saturday night time.

Where are you able to count on to see Morrison and Albanese popping up immediately? The marginal Victorian seat of Chisholm, held by Liberal MP Gladys Liu, is in Labor’s sights. Meanwhile, the Coalition is probably going specializing in the combat to win Corangamite from Labor’s Libby Coker.

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

After six weeks of campaigning, neither facet has expressed a lot confidence they may win the required seats for a majority authorities. Labor is forward within the revealed opinion polls, however the expertise of the shock loss in 2019 has made the celebration cautious.

One Tasmanian Liberal, who requested to not be named so they might focus on the Coalition’s election prospects, stated there was a real risk the federal government may lose the seats of Bass and Braddon and fall wanting profitable Lyons from Labor.

In a good election that each side count on will go proper all the way down to the wire, the lack of these three seats would go away the Coalition with a mountain to climb to retain authorities.

Loading

A senior supply in Labor’s marketing campaign HQ, who requested to not be named so they might focus on the celebration’s election prospects, stated the ALP believed Morrison was being despatched to seats he was unlikely to win, similar to Werriwa in Sydney and McEwen in Melbourne as a result of “they need a narrative to keep the show together”.

“They’re trying to stop outbreaks of disunity. Two things are clear, Morrison is not liked by voters and Anthony has had a better second half of the campaign”.