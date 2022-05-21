Federal election – Australia votes 2022 – NSW

\r\nFederal election - Australia votes 2022 - NSWFederal election - Australia votes 2022 - NSWWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at present unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. No polling booth appears the same as voters get caught into their ballots – and democracy sausages – to have their say in deciding on the next government of Australia. May 21, 2022
1/46 Voting at Bondi Beach on election day 2022.
2/46 Independent candidate for seat of Wentworth Allegra Spender at Double Bay Public School.
3/46 Ignatius and Patience Davey eat a sausage roll while their parents work the fundraising stall at Double Bay Public School.
4/46 NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet lends his weight behind Liberal candidate for Bennelong Simon Kennedy at West Ryde Public School.
5/46 Labor candidate Catherine Renshaw kisses her husband before voting at the North Sydney electorate at Northbridge Public School.
6/46 A voting booth at Bondi Beach, part of the Wentworth electorate.
7/46 Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves at St Kieran's Catholic Church Hall in Manly Vale.
8/46 Independent candidate for Warringah Zali Steggall arrives in her electric campaign bus to cast her vote at Balgowlah North Public School.
9/46 Liberal MP for Wentworth Dave Sharma prepares to vote at Paddington Public School.
10/46 Liberal candidate Trent Zimmerman (right) waits in line to cast his vote in the North Sydney electorate at Willoughby Public School.
11/46 A dancing dinosaur at Narraweena Public School in the Mackellar electorate.
12/46 Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves casts her vote at St Kieran's Catholic Church Hall in Manly Vale.
13/46 MP for Wentworth Dave Sharma selects barbecue sauce at Paddington Public School, where he voted.
14/46 NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet lends his weight behind Liberal candidate for Bennelong Simon Kennedy at West Ryde Public School.
15/46 Labor candidate for Reid Sally Sitou with her son Max, 6, after voting at North Strathfield Primary.
16/46 Voters queue at Wentworth Point Public School. Some complained of having to wait two and a half hours to have their say.
17/46 Emily Park with her son Milo, votes in the North Sydney electorate, at Willoughby Public School.
18/46 A volunteer waits for voting booths to open at St Kieran's Catholic Church Hall in Manly Vale.
19/46 Colleen and Alan Wood vote at Singleton Heights polling centre in the upper Hunter town of Singleton.
20/46 Supporters speak to voters at Northbridge Public School in the North Sydney electorate.
21/46 Labor candidate for Fowler Kristina Keneally hands out how to vote cards at Harrington Street Public School in Cabramatta.
22/46 Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi takes a selfie with voters Hannah Berthold and Cody Legg, and their pet Odin, in the queue at Singleton Heights polling centre in Singleton.
23/46 Independent candidate for Warringah Zali Steggall greets early voters on her way to vote at Balgowlah North Public School.
24/46 Volunteer Dianne hypes up the crowd waiting to vote at Wentworth Point Public School.
25/46 People cast their vote at Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club.
26/46 Ben and Nadia McHolme eat sausages with their children, Brendan and Aria, at Narraweena Public School in the Mackellar electorate.
27/46 Liberal candidate Jason Falinski speaks to voters in the Mackellar electorate, at Narraweena Public School.
28/46 Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson meets Simone Merrick and her pet Maverick outside Singleton Heights polling centre.
29/46 Voting in the North Sydney electorate, at Willoughby Public School.
30/46 Liberal candidate Trent Zimmerman before he casts his vote at Willoughby Public School in the North Sydney electorate.
31/46 Labor candidate Catherine Renshaw (right) votes in the North Sydney electorate at Northbridge Public School.
32/46 People wait in a queue to cast their vote at Narraweena Public School in the Mackellar electorate.
33/46 Independent candidate for Fowler Dai Le speaks to a voter outside Cabramatta PCYC.
34/46 Independent candidate for Wentworth Allegra Spender talks to Manon Pietra, who voted for her at Double Bay Public School.
35/46 MP for Wentworth and Liberal candidate Dave Sharma prepares to vote at Paddington Public School.
36/46 Independent candidate for Wentworth Allegra Spender tucks into a sausage roll at Double Bay Public School.
37/46 Independent candidate for Fowler Dai Le takes a selfie with a voter at Cabramatta PCYC.
38/46 Volunteers at Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, in the Federal electorate of Wentworth.
39/46 Labor Candidate for Parramatta, Andrew Charlton, at Toongabbie Public School.
40/46 Election day fun at Bondi Beach part of the seat of Wentworth.
41/46 Reyansh Reddy, 2, looks around the polling booth as his father Rajesh Reddy casts his vote at Willoughby Public School, part of the North Sydney electorate.
42/46 Voting wraps up in Toongabbie as campaigning materials is taken down.
43/46 A United Australia Party and a Greens volunteer pack up at Balgowlah Public School polling booth, in the federal seat of Warringah.
44/46 Labor's Andre Charlton at Toongabbie as polling closes for the day.
45/46 A voter leaves Balgowlah Public School polling booth just before closing.
46/46 A Liberal volunteer packs up at the Balgowlah Public School polling booth, in the federal seat of Warringah.