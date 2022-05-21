Federal election: Australia Votes 2022 – The Leaders

\r\nFederal election: Australia Votes 2022 - The LeadersFederal election: Australia Votes 2022 - The LeadersWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer12 ImagesSeventeen million Australians had been anticipated to forged a poll for the 2022 federal election, which in accordance with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is 96.3% of the eligible voting inhabitants in Australia.May 21, 2022 \u2014 4.27pm1\/12Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese addresses the media after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen2\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison does tv crosses from Plenty Views Golf Park, exterior Melbourne, on the morning of the election.Credit:James Brickwood3\/12Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese together with his canine, Toto, greets supporters after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen4\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his spouse, Jenny Morrison, go to Lilli Pilli Public School to vote within the seat of Cook.Credit:James Brickwood5\/12Labor's candidate for Higgins, Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese go to the polling web site at Carnegie Primary School within the seat of Higgins, Victoria.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen6\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Lilli Pilli Public School to forged his vote in his personal seat of Cook.Credit:James Brickwood7\/12Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese casts his vote in Sydney.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen8\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison, together with his household, visits Lilli Pilli Public School to forged his vote in his seat of Cook.Credit:James Brickwood9\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Lilli Pilli Public School to forged his vote in his seat of Cook.Credit:James Brickwood10\/12Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to a polling web site at Carnegie Primary School within the seat of Higgins, in Melbourne, Victoria.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen11\/12Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Laurimar Primary School in Doreen, Victoria, within the seat of McEwen, with Richard Welch, the Liberal candidate for McEwen.Credit:James Brickwood12\/12Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese together with his canine, Toto, greets supporters after voting at Marrickville Library.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen\r\n\r\nSource link