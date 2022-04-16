Federal election campaign 2022: Week 1

\r\nFederal election marketing campaign 2022: Week 1Federal election marketing campaign 2022: Week 1We\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer26 ImagesPrime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese coated lots of floor in the course of the first week of the federal election marketing campaign. There shall be a lot extra photograph alternatives within the weeks to come back earlier than Australia chooses its subsequent authorities.April 16, 2022 \u2014 7.46pm1\/26Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the Sydney Royal Easter Show together with his spouse Jenny, and daughters Abbey and Lily.Credit:James Brickwood2\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese stands inside a 3D mole mapping machine throughout a go to to the FNQH Cairns pores and skin most cancers clinic, in Cairns, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen3\/26Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Wallies Lollies within the seat of Chisholm with MP Gladys Liu.Credit:James Brickwood4\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese stands inside a 3D mole mapping machine throughout a go to to the FNQH Cairns pores and skin most cancers clinic, in Cairns, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen5\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a Passover Service at a synagogue in Hawthorn East with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.Credit:James Brickwood6\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese attends St Charbel's Monastery Good Friday Liturgy in Punchbowl, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen7\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits The Royal Children's Hospital Kid's Day Out Good Friday Appeal on the Melbourne Convention Centre.Credit:James Brickwood8\/26Jodie Haydon and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese hand out chocolate Easter eggs to residents throughout a go to to Fairways Retirement Living and Residential Aged Care in Bundaberg, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen9\/26(From left) Labor frontbenchers Tony Burke and Jason Clare, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Jenny Morrison and her daughters Abbey and Lily throughout St Charbel's Monastery Good Friday Liturgy, in Punchbowl, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen10\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits a Good Friday service at Syndal Baptist Church within the seat of Chisholm, and speaks to Lisha Luo and 35 day outdated boy Muxi Luo, from Park Orchards.Credit:James Brickwood11\/26Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese pose for photographs throughout a go to to the workshop on the Yancoal Mount Thorley Warkworth mine.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen12\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Andrew Constance, Liberal candidate for Gilmore go to East Coast Canning with a can of Strong Economy beer.Credit:James Brickwood13\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese meets with Brian and Sue who have been on a morning stroll with their canine, close to the place Albanese was doing breakfast tv interviews, from Launceston, Tasmania.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen14\/26Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Assistance Dogs Australia, Orchard Hills within the seat of Lindsay.Credit:James Brickwood15\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Father Bob Maguire view the packed chocolate Easter eggs throughout a go to to the Father Bob Maguire Foundation in South Melbourne, Victoria.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen16\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits a producing within the seat of Lindsay.Credit:James Brickwood17\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese arrives to ship a speech to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation in Melbourne.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen18\/26Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Neville Smith Forest Products (NFFP) Saw Mill and Distribution in Launceston, within the seat of Bass.Credit:James Brickwood 19\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, throughout a go to to a playground to satisfy with households, in Launceston, Tasmania.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen20\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison adjusted his protecting glasses on a go to to Rheem Australia in Parramatta.Credit:James Brickwood21\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a speech to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation in Melbourne.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen22\/26Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Wurdi Baierr Stadium in Torquay, a basketball stadium within the seat of Corangamite.Credit:James Brickwood23\/26Labor candidate for Braddon Chris Lynch, Tasmanian Opposition Leader Rebecca White and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese meet with nurses on their lunch break throughout a go to to the mall of Devonport, Tasmania.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen24\/26Next cease, federal election: Prime Minister Scott Morrison.Credit:James Brickwood25\/26Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to the Longford Medical Centre in Tasmania.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen26\/26Prime Minister Scott visits the Neville Smith Forest Products noticed mill in Launceston, Tasmania, which lies within the marginal seat of Bass. 