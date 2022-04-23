Federal election campaign 2022: Week 2

\r\nFederal election marketing campaign 2022: Week 2Federal election marketing campaign 2022: Week 2We\u2019re sorry, this function is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer33 ImagesPrime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese lined numerous floor through the second week of the federal election marketing campaign. There will probably be loads extra picture alternatives within the weeks to come back earlier than Australia chooses its subsequent authorities.April 23, 2022 \u2014 4.19pm1\/33Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the Children's Hospital at Westmead, within the seat of Parramatta.Credit:James Brickwood2\/33Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese addresses the media at a doorstop interview throughout a go to to Manildra Shoalhaven Starches in Bomaderry, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen3\/33Scott Morrison at Ferra Engineering within the seat of Bonner, Queensland.Credit:James Brickwood4\/33Anthony Albanese and his companion, Jodie Haydon, throughout a go to to the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Byron Bay, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen5\/33Scott Morrison throughout a go to to the seat of Pearce, with Linda Aitken (left), the Liberal candidate for Pearce, and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash (proper).Credit:James Brickwood6\/33Anthony Albanese meets with Labor's candidate for Bennelong, Jerome Laxale, at a espresso store in Top Ryde City purchasing centre in Sydney, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen7\/33The Prime Minister visits RAAF base Amberley, in Queensland. Credit:James Brickwood8\/33The Opposition Leader departs after a go to to Manildra Shoalhaven Starches in Bomaderry, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen9\/33Scott Morrison visits BCF (boating tenting fishing) in West Gosford within the seat of Robertson with Lucy Wicks (left), the member for Robertson, and Senator Jonathon Duniam.Credit:James Brickwood10\/33Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to the Symons House retirement village in Nowra, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen11\/33Scott Morrison visits Living Gems Retirement Village in South Caboolture within the seat of Longman, Queensland.Credit:James Brickwood12\/33Labor marketing campaign spokesman Jason Clare throughout a information convention in Sydney, whereas the Opposition Leader isolates on account of COVID-19.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen13\/33Senator Michaelia Cash and Prime Minister Scott Morrison go to Austral Ships within the seat of Fremantle.Credit:James Brickwood14\/33Opposition housing and homelessness spokesman Jason Clare and Labor MP Susan Templeman with residents throughout a go to to examine flood harm alongside Cornwallis Road, in Cornwallis, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen15\/33Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison go to TAE Aerospace in Bundamba, within the seat of Blair, Queensland.Credit:James Brickwood16\/33Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Labor candidate for Forde Rowan Holzeberger and Deputy Labor chief Richard Marles throughout a go to to Munster Mechanical in Slacks Creek, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen17\/33Three males dressed as cavemen have been awaiting the prime minister's arrival at Bunnings Malaga within the seat of Cowan, referencing a remark he made about movie The Croods and WA's strict COVID lockdown legal guidelines.Credit:James Brickwood18\/33Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers (proper) with spouse Laura (left), and their youngsters Jack, Annabel and Leo, with Shadow Finance Minister Senator Katy Gallagher throughout a marketing campaign launch occasion, within the seat of Rankin, in Logan, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen19\/33Scott Morrison visits Woodside Karda Robotics in Perth, with Kristy McSweeney, the Liberal candidate for Swan.Credit:James Brickwood20\/33Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to flood-affected properties in Brisbane.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen21\/33Scott Morrison visits Living Gems Retirement Village in South Caboolture within the seat of Longman, Queensland.Credit:James Brickwood22\/33Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to the Symons House retirement village in Nowra, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen23\/33Scott Morrison visits Bunnings Malaga within the seat of Cowan, WA.Credit:James Brickwood24\/33Anthony Albanese and his companion, Jodie Haydon, meet Reverend Rosemary Wynter (left) and her canine throughout a go to to the All Souls' Anglican Church in Bangalow, NSW. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen25\/33Labor candidate for Dickson Ali France with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, view a drone flying throughout a gathering with representatives of Disaster Relief Australia on the Kallangur Memorial Bowls Club in Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen26\/33Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, with Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and Attorney-General and Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash.Credit:James Brickwood27\/33Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to Tritium, a producer of EV chargers in Murarrie, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen28\/33Scott Morrison has a espresso catch-up with Dr Rachel Swift, the Liberal candidate for Boothby, in Adelaide, SA. Credit:James Brickwood29\/33Anthony Albanese provides a doorstop interview throughout a go to to Tritium, a producer of EV chargers in Murarrie, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen30\/33Attorney-General Michaelia Cash, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price examine Evolved Cape Class patrol boats on a go to to Austal Ships in Perth.Credit:James Brickwood31\/33Anthony Albanese takes a selfie with employees throughout a go to to the Toll NQX nationwide workplace in Berrinba, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen32\/33Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the Children's Hospital at Westmead within the seat of Parramatta with retiring MP Julie Owens and Health Minister Great Hunt.Credit:James Brickwood33\/33Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese meets folks as he departs the Easter service at St Monica's Cathedral in Cairns, Queensland.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen\r\n\r\nSource link