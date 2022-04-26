Federal election campaign 2022: Week 3

7/12

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Alice Springs Desert Park, Alice Springs. The Federal election will probably be held on Saturday twenty first May 2022. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made an election funding announcement of $1million to assist the continuing conservation and administration of Bilbys within the Northern Territory. Because bilbys are nocturnal animals the park introduced out an echidna. The Prime Minister additionally tried a Bush Banana. Credit:James Brickwood