Federal election campaign: Final week

23 ImagesPrime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese lined numerous floor throughout the fourth week of the federal election marketing campaign. There will likely be loads extra picture alternatives within the weeks to come back earlier than Australia chooses its subsequent authorities.May 19, 2022 — 12.28pm1/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese addresses the media at a doorstop interview after a go to to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in West Ryde, NSWCredit:Alex Ellinghausen2/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese attracts a bunny throughout a go to to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in West Ryde, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen3/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a go to to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in West Ryde, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen4/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits Whitemore Tennis Club in Northern Lyons within the seat of Lyons. Credit:James Brickwood5/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits Whitemore Tennis Club in Northern Lyons within the seat of Lyons. Credit:James Brickwood6/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a group occasion at Club Marconi in Bossley Park, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen7/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese eats a cannoli throughout a group occasion at Club Marconi in Bossley Park, NSW.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen8/23Former Prime Minister John Howard walks with the Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves via the Manly Corso, forward of the 2022 Federal election this weekend. Credit:Jessica Hromas9/23The Prime Minister unintentionally bowls over a toddler when taking part in with the Devonport Strikers on Wednesday.Credit:James Brickwood10/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout an handle to the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen11/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and his associate Jodie Haydon arrive on the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra on Wednesday 18 May 2022.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen12/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits a housing website in Armstrong St, within the seat of Corangamite, Victoria. Credit:James Brickwood 13/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits a housing website in Armstrong St, within the seat of Corangamite, Victoria. Credit:James Brickwood14/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and businessman Kerry Stokes throughout the 'Leadership Matters' breakfast at Crown Perth, in WA.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen15/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout the 'Leadership Matters' breakfast at Crown Perth in WA.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen16/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison go to Care Flights Darwin hanger, within the seat of Solomon.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen 17/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits Alpha Homes Display Home in Palmerston, within the seat of Lingiari. Credit:James Brickwood18/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison visits the Palmerston 50+ Tuesday Club on the Gray Community Hall, within the seat of Solomon..Credit:James Brickwood19/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Labor candidate for Hasluck Tania Lawrence meet with youngsters and early childhood educators throughout a go to to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Kalamunda, WA.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen20/23Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese meets with youngsters and early childhood educators throughout a go to to the Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Kalamunda, WA.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen21/23WA Premier Mark McGowan and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese handle the media at a doorstop interview after a go to to Bentley Hospital in Perth, WA.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen22/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison meet local people members on the Cairns and District Darts Association, speaking to seniors about native well being care professionals and abilities in Far North Queensland, within the seat of Leichhardt. Credit:James Brickwood23/23Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with stakeholders and related to the Ipswich Second River Crossing and Ripley Valley Football Club to announce funding, west of Brisbane, QLD at Fourth Child Cafe. The occasion is positioned within the citizens of BLAIR. Credit:POOL