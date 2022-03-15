Federal Environment Minister does not have a duty of care to protect children from climate harm: court

The Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley doesn’t have an obligation of care to guard Australian youngsters from local weather hurt attributable to the potential enlargement of a coal mine, a court docket has dominated.

The ruling of the complete bench of the Federal Court overturned an earlier choice that dominated in favour of eight youngsters who introduced a class-action case that challenged a proposal by Whitehaven Coal to increase its Vickery coal mine, close to Boggabri in NSW.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen.

The youngsters argued the mine enlargement would endanger their future as a result of local weather hazards would trigger them harm, ill-health and financial losses. While the court docket dismissed the youngsters’ software in May to stop the minister approving the coal mine extension, it discovered Ley owed an obligation of care to Australia’s younger individuals.

In July, Ms Ley argued that she did not have a duty of care to guard Australian youngsters from local weather hurt attributable to the potential enlargement of a coal mine. The minister’s attraction stated the first choose, Justice Mordecai Bromberg, erred in his findings about world temperature rise.