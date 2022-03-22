Federal funds of $5.4 billion for Qld dam

The federal authorities has introduced funding of $5.4 billion to construct the Hells Gates Dam in North Queensland, creating greater than 7000 jobs and opening up irrigation throughout three agricultural zones within the Burdekin.

The authorities on Tuesday night time mentioned that via the 2022-23 Budget it will assure funding to construct the dam, topic to completion of the ultimate stage of the enterprise case, anticipated in June this yr.

Up to 60,000 hectares of irrigation can be opened up via a 2100 gigalitre dam bolstered by three downstream irrigation weirs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned in a press release that extra dams had been wanted in Australia to assist agricultural industries

“We’ve done the homework on Hells Gates Dam and it’s now time to get on and build it,” he mentioned.

“This dam will help turn the Burdekin region into an agricultural powerhouse, helping our farmers to stock supermarkets and feed Australia while also securing North Queensland’s water supply and security.”

The mission is predicted to create greater than 7000 jobs and inject as much as $1.3 billion of Gross Regional Product (GRP) into North Queensland’s financial system throughout development.

New agricultural alternatives are anticipated to assist greater than 3000 regional jobs and generate as much as $6 billion in GRP.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce mentioned irrigating the soils of the Burdekin will assist the area realise its full potential as a meals producer for Australia and the world.

“We have put the money to build Hells Gates in the bank and we are ready to get on with the job.”

Federal Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson mentioned the mission would have a major flow-on impact for Townsville and its port.

“We’ve backed this project right from the start because it is something that will create jobs and drive the economy forward,” Mr Thompson mentioned.