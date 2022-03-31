Federal Government cash for surf safety

Albany and Denmark Surf Life Saving Clubs have shared in $20,000 in Federal Government funding to purchase very important new gear for his or her volunteers.

Each of the nation’s 314 surf golf equipment got $10,000 to cowl the prices of recent lifesaving gear beneath the Commonwealth’s Surf Life Saving Australia’s Beach Safety Equipment Fund.

Albany SLSC purchased patrol equipment, private protecting gear kits, rescue boards, two first help kits, a manikin, and 5 defibrillator pads with their funds.

Denmark SLS purchased six rescue boards, a primary help package, oxygen resuscitation gear, patrol equipment, spinal administration gear and a primary help mattress.

O’Connor MP Rick Wilson stated the funding ensured volunteers have been effectively geared up to maintain beachgoers secure.

“It comes at a critical time because, like many organisations across Australia, surf lifesaving clubs have been affected by a drop in fundraising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.