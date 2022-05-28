Federal jury finds former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was wrongly fired

A federal jury discovered that former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was wrongfully terminated for flagging what she thought was corruption within the police civilian oversight fee, the decision reached greater than two years after she was fired.

Thursday’s verdict arrived per week and a half after the beginning of the trial as reported by the Mercury News. Kirkpatrick was awarded $337,635 in accordance with court docket data, which equals one yr of severance pay that she would have obtained if she had not filed her lawsuit.

In a press release, Kirkpatrick’s lawyer James Slaughter mentioned, “Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been vindicated. She said all along that she was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on misconduct and a federal jury agreed.”

Kirkpatrick claimed she was fired in retaliation for calling consideration to unlawful actions taken up by the fee’s members, together with interfering with the day-to-day operations on the police pressure, abusing and harassing police employees and in search of entry to confidential paperwork.

The former police chief filed her lawsuit in August 2020 after the civilian fee and Mayor Libby Schaaf fired her with out trigger. In her federal lawsuit, Kirkpatrick mentioned she was fired for not honoring a fee member’s request to be reimbursed for towing charges.

Oakland had confronted a extra pricey verdict if the jury discovered that Kirkpatrick was wrongfully terminated and was entitled to damages for misplaced pay, advantages and different earnings from the time she was fired by the top of her contract, which coated a two-year interval.

Kirkpatrick was first hired in 2017, simply months after former Chief Sean Whent resigned amid allegations that greater than a dozen officers had sexually exploited a younger girl. The division was additionally below federal oversight stemming from a 2000 class-action lawsuit alleging 4 veteran officers fabricated proof, planted medication and wantonly beat suspects.

During her trial, Kirkpatrick testified that the civilian oversight fee satisfied her to take the job in Oakland, however inside a number of years her relationship with the civilian physique grew fraught, and by 2019 she reported a number of actions taken by former commissioners that she considered as abuse of their energy. She additionally believed she could be fired for calling consideration to their actions.

Previously, Kirkpatrick led a number of police departments within the state of Washington and in Chicago, the place she led the division’s Bureau of Professional Standards, which grew out of a wider reform effort within the wake of the deadly police taking pictures of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014. The officer concerned was convicted of second-degree homicide and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

At the time of her hiring in Oakland, Kirkpatrick’s outsider standing labored in her favor. She was not tangled within the metropolis’s political energy construction and subsequently may assist reform a troubled police division.

“I didn’t want to leave Oakland,” Kirkpatrick testified in the course of the trial, as reported by Oaklandside. “I still want to be a police chief but I don’t know if that is going to happen. I am always going to take a stand whether I’m a chief or not. I hope it helps others to stand up.”