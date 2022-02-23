Federal Labor MP Nick Champion resigns

South Australian Labor MP Nick Champion has resigned from federal parliament.

The Spence MP formally resigned forward of him searching for to shift to SA state politics.

Mr Champion will stand for Labor within the secure seat of Taylor on the state election subsequent month.

House of Representatives Speaker Andrew Wallace mentioned in an announcement he had obtained Mr Champion’s resignation letter.

“Consideration will now be given to the possibility of holding a by-election, whilst being mindful that a general election is due to be held in the coming months,” Mr Wallace mentioned in an announcement.

There is only one sitting week anticipated earlier than the upcoming federal election, as a consequence of be held by May 21.

Mr Champion was first elected to federal parliament in 2007.

Labor has preselected transport union organiser Matt Burnell for the Adelaide northern suburbs federal seat.