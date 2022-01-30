Federer and Djokovic salute ‘great’ Nadal

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have led the tributes to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard surged forward of his two nice rivals with a file twenty first grand slam triumph.

If the pair, who had each been locked with him on 20 slam wins, have been feeling in any method deflated at shedding a share of the game’s most well-known landmark, they did not present it of their gracious and swift responses to Nadal’s Australian Open win on Sunday night time.

Djokovic, disadvantaged of the possibility to defend his crown and shoot for slam No.21 after being deported from Australia earlier than the match within the now-infamous visa row, described his outdated foe’s comeback overcome Daniil Medvedev as “amazing” whereas Federer hailed him as “inspirational.”

“Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS,” Djokovic posted on Twitter. “Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time.”

The 40-year-old Federer, who missed the occasion whereas recovering from knee surgical procedure, mentioned on social media: “What a match!

“To my pal and nice rival, Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on turning into the primary man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

“A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion.

“Your unbelievable work ethic, dedication and preventing spirit are an inspiration to me and numerous others all over the world.

“I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years.

“I’m certain you might have extra achievements forward however for now get pleasure from this one!”

Rod Laver, who watched the triumph in the stadium named after him at Melbourne Park, tweeted to Nadal that it had been his “privilege to observe you doing what you like”.

Three-time Australian Open champion Mats Wilander felt Nadal’s fightback from two sets down was the best comeback in the history of the Open era.

“Winning the twenty first grand slam title, 35 years outdated, and he beats the most effective participant on the earth in Daniil Medvedev. It is indescribable and I have no idea the place he finds that energy,” enthused Wilander on Eurosport.

Boris Becker, Djokovic’s former coach, made the pointed observation that Nadal might now have to be considered more than just the ‘king of clay’ because of his unreal 13 French Open triumphs.

“You make a mistake when you nonetheless name Rafa the clay court docket king,” mentioned the German nice.

“He has gained on each floor and each grand slam match no less than twice. He is essentially the most profitable participant of all-time, we are able to say that loud and clear.”

Chris Evert described Nadal’s five-and-a-half hour defiant effort as “heroic”, while fellow women’s great Billie-Jean King saluted his “grit, guts, spirit and dedication”.