Federer eyes September return at Laver Cup

Roger Federer is ready to make his comeback on the Laver Cup in London in September, which might rule him out of this yr’s majors.

The 20-time grand slam winner has not performed since being overwhelmed in final yr’s Wimbledon quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz, a straight-sets defeat that culminated in a 0-6 third set.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion will flip 41 in August, and has barely featured on the ATP Tour within the final two years on account of knee bother.

The Swiss nice has undergone surgical procedure in an effort to complete his profession on his personal phrases.

News of his comeback plans have been introduced by the organisers of the Swiss Indoors, which takes place in October.

They stated: “Ten-time singles champion and hometown hero Roger Federer has announced his comeback to the stadium at St Jakobshalle. The Swiss all-time great has confirmed his initial agenda will include the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.”

Responding to the announcement, Federer posted on Instagram: “Looking forward to playing back home.”

The Laver Cup, named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver and based by Federer’s administration firm in 2017, pits Europe towards the remainder of the world. It will happen in London from September 23 to 25.

The Swiss Indoors runs from October 24 to 30.

Federer for a very long time held the document for essentially the most grand slam singles titles gained by a person. However, he has been joined on 20 by Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal moved out on his personal with 21 by triumphing on the Australian Open this yr.