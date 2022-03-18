Federer gives Ukraine kids financial help

Roger Federer is providing monetary assist to Ukrainians throughout Russia’s invasion.

The Swiss tennis nice wrote on social media on Friday that his basis shall be making a donation of $US 500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and has been attacking colleges, hospitals and buildings the place individuals sought security in numerous cities.

“My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,” Federer wrote.

“We stand for peace.”

The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star’s 20 grand slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most received by a person, behind solely Rafael Nadal’s 21.

Another former males’s No.1 tennis participant, three-time main champion Andy Murray, introduced on March 8 that he can be donating his prize cash for the remainder of the 12 months” to humanitarian efforts aimed toward serving to youngsters in Ukraine.