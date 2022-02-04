FedEx Expects Delivery Delays Amid Winter Storm

(CBS Detroit) — FedEx says deliveries may very well be delayed as a result of winter storm.

“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to freezing rain in the Memphis area and snow in the Indianapolis area. The storm has created potentially hazardous operating conditions and the safety of our team members remains our number one priority,” the company said on its website.

The firm just lately introduced that it was suspending its domestic express freight services amid a brief workers scarcity as a result of omicron variant.

The firm famous that worldwide economic system freight pick-ups, which have been paused, resumed on Jan. 31.

