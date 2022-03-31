Feds intervene in WA government’s approval of controversial Midland bridge

“The floodplain is the mythological site for the Wagyl, the Noongar creation spirit, and is culturally very important to us. “Any disturbance of this site will cause irreversible damage to its heritage and mythological value.” A rock shelter at Helena River. Mr Ugle mentioned Traditional Owners had been keen to just accept an amended bridge design so long as the positioning was higher protected. “We are not being listened to,” he mentioned.

“We are deeply concerned that Main Roads and the WA government are proceeding without fully understanding the damage that will be done to our environment, culture and heritage. “No one should touch this site until a proper agreement is reached.“ A spokesman for federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said an independent reporter will be appointed to assess the application. “State and territory governments are primarily responsible for the protection of Indigenous heritage places in accordance with the relevant legislation of each,” he mentioned. “The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act (1984) allows the minister to make a range of recommendations where state or territory legislation has not provided adequate protection.”

The minister’s workplace was unable to say how lengthy the evaluation would take, nonetheless the appliance presently wouldn’t influence on works beginning on the bridge undertaking. Loading A state authorities spokeswoman mentioned Planning Minister Rita Saffioti had not been formally suggested of any Section 10 evaluation being undertaken. “The Commonwealth government is a significant contributor to the Lloyd St Bridge and I understood they were supportive of the project proceeding,” she mentioned. The City of Swan had been working to progress the bridge undertaking for greater than 20 years to create a brand new entry into the quickly rising area and scale back the visitors gridlock by way of Guildford.