Feeble West must fight Putin’s empire building

Underpaid frontline staff deserve our tax {dollars} Robert Carling assures us the Premier should take a hard-headed method to wage will increase within the public sector reasonably than what he calls a “warm feeling” method, which appears to be afoot locally within the wake of the pandemic (“Premier must be hard-headed”, February 24). Any improve in salaries for our well being care staff, lecturers and different frontline staff, he warns, will likely be a direct value to the taxpayer. I believe many taxpayers would like their hard-earned {dollars} be spent on the supply of important companies that all of us profit from, reasonably than on tax cuts for high-income earners and blatant partisan pork-barrelling. Donna Wiemann, Balmain Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: Too proper Robert Carling, we are able to’t have these of us who earn exorbitant salaries paying increased taxes for the proles who labour for us on the entrance line. No matter how essential they’re. Although, I can’t assist pondering that if successive governments had not hollowed out the general public service of their many effectivity drives, we might have had a military of pen pushers and fats cats who may have offered a faster and extra profitable response to the pandemic. Helen Watkins, Hawks Nest Angela Jackson makes wonderful factors in regards to the penalties of public sector wage caps (“Public service wage limit hits us all”, February 24). Another key consequence is the impact on rural and regional communities. These areas have a wide variety of public sector workers, starting from nurses and lecturers to Department of Primary Industry, Services NSW and different decentralised authorities departments. It is the neighborhood spending of those public sector workers that maintain many regional and rural cities economically viable. As wage ranges decline beneath inflation, this markedly diminishes purchases and impacts the non-public companies of the agricultural communities. Mark Berg, Caringbah South

Any informal commentary of instructing as a profession has revealed its declining attractiveness, primarily however not completely, based mostly on the salaries supplied (“Pay teachers $130,000 to attract higher achievers: leaked review”, February 24). Even at $130,000 as really helpful by the report of the Quality Initial Teacher Education Review, this solely aligns with comparatively low-level positions within the finance sector. Such positions don’t carry the identical degree of duty as lecturers, nor require the vary of abilities to be present in most lecturers. Governments answerable for public training have been negligent in not recognising the necessity to entice a few of our greatest and brightest to instructing. The standing of lecturers has declined attributable to a shift in societal values and respect, nonetheless providing salaries extra in contact with the general wage market will assist restore a few of that standing. Ross Butler, Rodd Point If the “high-achieving students” consider that instructing is “not intellectually challenging” and is just for the “less intelligent”, one wonders how they managed to attain their wonderful outcomes. What was the previous saying? If you’ll be able to learn this, thank a instructor. Anne Szczurowski, Lambton Yes, increase instructor pay to $130,000 pa, however that’s not the purpose actually. What is inflicting probably the most grief and burn-out is how we’re handled as professionals. The authorities actually doesn’t respect us and nobody is listening. Phil Armour, Yass Terrace housing gives better of each worlds The share improve in free-standing dwellings accompanying the downturn in condo development makes me surprise why the Victorian instance of terrace housing has been spurned since 1900 (“Supply of new housing falls by a third”, February 24). We are trapped between city sprawl and high-rise residences, when hidden in plain sight are nice examples of city life in suburbs like Newtown, Erskineville, Glebe, Darlinghurst and Surry Hills. These ship good city density near essential companies by means of modest lot sizes, good ground area ratios, web site protection of 60 per cent and height-of-building at 11.5metres. Job achieved. Peter Olive, Marrickville

The purpose that folks don’t need to purchase items in Sydney is twofold. Firstly, we would like unit blocks solely 4 or so storeys excessive, not towers. Secondly, because the constructing approval course of was privatised, we merely don’t belief the integrity of the inspections. Andy Salmons, North Ryde Your photograph exhibits the lunacy of present constructing rules. Huge homes on tiny blocks with by no means even a touch of a entrance or again backyard for teenagers to play in or adults to get pleasure from and with heat-absorbing black tiles thrown in for good measure. Not a tree in sight on the blocks both – there isn’t any room and with no parks anyplace, look out for teenagers on the highway with nowhere else to play. One can solely surmise the builders have eyes on the tree-covered land – keen and keen to show it into one other suburban desert. Surely we are able to do higher than this? Regulators ought to hold their heads in disgrace. Patrick Dodd, Wahroonga Gender and sport Peter FitzSimons makes some nice factors (“Proposed legislation for trans athletes is a political Hail Mary”, February 24). The actuality although, is that the majority sports activities are divided alongside strains of gender and talent. We don’t see ladies taking part in rugby league or rugby union with males, we don’t see Dylan Alcott taking part in in opposition to Rafael Nadal and we don’t see blended groups in netball, basketball, golf, soccer, grid iron, boxing, wrestling and possibly many extra sports activities. The Olympics and Paralympics are separate occasions. Is this discrimination or just a recognition that there are variations in women and men aside from their genitalia? I feel the proposed laws to ban transgender folks from sport is absurd, and by supporting the proposition Scott Morrison is exhibiting a spiteful facet since his Religious Freedom Bill did not be handed. Greg Thomas, Annandale Few cheap folks dispute that inclusiveness for and non-discrimination in opposition to transgender folks (and different minorities) must be supported in precept. Likewise, few cheap folks dispute that sport is about rather more than competitors and successful. Nevertheless, a fundamental basis of all sports activities is that they’re honest for all contributors. So, sadly, the truth that transgender ladies have the hormonal and different bodily benefits of spending some or all of their youth as a male means they shouldn’t be allowed to compete in opposition to these born as ladies, at the least not with out some {qualifications} or pointers – which can differ relying on the game. In different phrases, equity for almost all should prevail. How many ladies on the market would, within the title of inclusiveness, be joyful to overlook out on an Olympic medal, nationwide illustration, vital prize cash, or some other honour, to a transgender athlete with a big benefit? Mark Morgan, Mooloolaba(Qld)

A good friend remarked they maintain going out for walks pondering “ah, the sky has cleared”, solely to get drenched once more, and I couldn’t assist questioning if that’s what politics seems like for trans children in the intervening time? Peter Fyfe, Enmore Show of weak point Note to the PM (“PM straining to stay in charge”, February 24). I’ve attended many conferences at each my office and voluntary organisations. When somebody tries to win an argument by thumping the desk or telling us how exalted his place is within the organisation, I do know that he has misplaced the argument and I cease listening. Thiam Ang, Beecroft Although Aussies could also be close to sufficient evenly divided between left and proper, between Labor and Coalition, we’re a conservative lot at coronary heart. For this purpose, Savva’s prescient conclusion that on this time of escalating world uncertainty we’ll doubtless follow the satan we all know is spot on the cash. Conversations final night time on the pub had been all leaning on this path, however a consensus that the current authorities is generally ineffective. Fear is a potent motivator. Brian Haisman, Winmalee Never have I felt weaker than after I pulled myself as much as my full peak and used my parental authority to drive compliance from a defiant teenager. When Scott Morrison is “compelled” to do the identical along with his government “to stay in charge”, his weak point is palpable. Helen Blake, Mortlake

No, minister The indisputable fact that David Elliott continues to be in his job must be of no shock to anybody. After all, he’s a member of the Coalition, the place accountability is usually missing (“MPs divided over David Elliot’s capability”, February 24). If a bottle of Grange may convey down a former premier, absolutely because the Minister for Transport, and due to this fact finally answerable for the closure of the Sydney practice community that brought on chaos for 1000’s of commuters, his lack of motion must be a sackable offence. Jo White, Woonona Love what you have got Like many others I forked out my cash for the $120 million lottery ticket and headed residence pondering of all of the properties and journey we’d buy (“Chances are punters vastly overrate odds of great wins”, February 24). Cooking tea over the BBQ my spouse and I mentioned methods to spend all of it. Gradually, although, we got here to grasp how a lot totally different our lives could be. If we gave cash to our grown youngsters they’d need to transfer to distant locations. No extra having the grandchildren solely 20 minutes away. Also, we love our residence and local people. The previous saying “be careful what you wish for” has that means. The one benefit of the entire course of is we’re so grateful for what we’ve. Rob Hawes, Glen Alpine

We have woken up Does woke have an antonym? Asleep (Letters, February 24)? Michael Britt, MacMasters Beach Is being “woke” merely a reincarnation of being “politically correct”? Both expressions are pejoratives utilized by conservatives. Gerard Baz, Kensington Never thoughts being “woke”. I might identical to to see the final of the “perfect storms” and “game changers” which were “impacting” us recently. Claire Edmonds, Floraville Yes, the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel ought to fear us as a result of it may very well be a locomotive. Terry Funnell, Parramatta

Lately, everybody appears to be utilizing the time period "in lockstep", particularly our flesh pressers. With its overtones of militarism, is that this additional getting ready us for the drums of battle? Ruth Magoffin, Cheltenham If someone makes use of such phrases as "woke", "virtue signalling", "snowflake", and so on I take away that individual from my dance card. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl I feel it's excessive time that all of us simply get on with it and begin "moving forward". Rose Panidis, Graceville (Qld) Milquetoast. What an exquisite, applicable phrase to explain the present Coalition. Timid. Week. Unassertive. Patricia O'Brien, Rozelle