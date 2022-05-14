FEEL GOOD | Businessman ‘moved’ by Dumisani Ngobese’s resilience, offers the student a permanent job | News24

A Durban businessman supplied Dumisani Ngobese a everlasting job.

The information got here lower than 24 hours after the 23-year-old graduated from University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His emotional footage flooded South Africa’s social media pages.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate Dumisani Ngobese’s future is safe after he managed to bag a everlasting job in addition to the charges for his Honours diploma.

On Friday, South Africans have been moved by the 23-year-old’s emotion on stage throughout his commencement.

Now, in simply lower than 24 hours, he has attracted the eye of a Durban businessman, the proprietor of Calvin and Family Groups Companies, Calvin Mathibeli.

You have seen the image now know the story behind it23-year-old Dumisani Ngobese couldn’t maintain again tears after he was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts diploma at a ceremony held on the UKZN’s Westville Campus on Friday. (1/7) #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/169GtpeTjq — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 13, 2022

On Saturday, UKZN launched a press release which stated that Mathibeli was keen to supply Ngobese a everlasting job at his firm in addition to pay for his Honours diploma, which he’s at present pursuing on the college.

According to UKZN’s assertion, the 34-year-old businessman’s group of corporations has pursuits in agriculture and minerals, and has 12 subsidiaries with workplaces in seven provinces and a presence in Namibia and Lesotho.

The assertion stated Ngobese’s publish on the college’s web page went viral, with 1000’s of South Africans providing phrases of encouragement and a few pledging varied donations.

Among these was Mathibeli, who was moved by Ngobese’s story.

Dumisani who’s now pursuing an Honours diploma stated he was overcome with feelings as he mirrored on what he stated was a “long and difficult” journey.He was raised by his maternal grandmother in Bhukhanana, a rural space exterior eMpangeni. (2/7) #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/X0gZ06FU9R — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 13, 2022

In a press release, Mathibeli stated: “I was so moved by his story because of his resilience, but also because of the similarities that we have in terms of background. I spoke to him yesterday and I was very moved by his story.

“Ngobese’s story resonated with my very own experiences. “I was also raised by my grandmother in a big family, but our resilience made us who we are. I want to ensure that Ngobese is able to earn a living, so that he can also contribute to his family. All I need from him is to respect the job.” “My grandmother was a street vendor and the sole breadwinner in the house where there were over 10 children,” he stated.Unfortunately for Dumisani, his grandmother couldn’t make the journey to see him graduate because of unwell well being.(3/7) #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/CqE7IRX7VR — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 13, 2022 Mathibeli stated there have been different vacancies out there, however he created a particular one for Ngobese, who would begin engaged on Monday. “Of course, business is not for everyone… what we will do is to find out what his dreams are and we will complement them,” stated Mathibeli.

